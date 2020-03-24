Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 307,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,900. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

