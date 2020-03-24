Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

