CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,522,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,961,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.