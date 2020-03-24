CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,003.70 and approximately $2,018.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005077 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.