CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $645,825.57 and $241.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.04193022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037020 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011024 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.