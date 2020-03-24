Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

