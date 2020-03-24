Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Announces Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,528. The stock has a market cap of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cellcom Israel has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.