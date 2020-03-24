Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.12.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.31. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.1945374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

