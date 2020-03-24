Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 327,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

