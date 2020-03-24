CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of CenterPoint Energy worth $67,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

CNP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,952,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,526. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

