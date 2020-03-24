Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

