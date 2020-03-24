Centrality Price Hits $0.0584 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and $254,262.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.