Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $99.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $436.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $438.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $453.50 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $459.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

