Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Centurylink worth $70,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Centurylink by 684.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 134,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,294 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 772,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638,987. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

