Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Centurylink worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.