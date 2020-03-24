Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CERC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.36. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,951,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,934,005 shares of company stock worth $9,432,613. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth $2,802,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

