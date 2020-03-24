Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Buys 11,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,670.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06.

CERC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 157,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Cerecor Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.