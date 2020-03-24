CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

