Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

CLDT opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 52,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

