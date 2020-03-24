Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.91 Million

Analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to post $123.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $97.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $523.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.78 million to $526.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $631.28 million, with estimates ranging from $613.18 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,942,466.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

