Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.71. 852,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The stock has a market cap of $353.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.03.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,558.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

