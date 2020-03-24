Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong Acquires 184,645 Shares of VONEX Ltd (ASX:VN8) Stock

VONEX Ltd (ASX:VN8) insider Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong acquired 184,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,848.38 ($9,821.54).

ASX:VN8 traded down A$848,305.94 ($601,635.42) on Tuesday, reaching A$0.06 ($0.04). 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About VONEX

Vonex Limited operates as a telecommunication service company worldwide. The company's Retail segment engages in the sale of hardware and telecommunication services, including the provision of data, Internet, voice, and other services. Its Wholesale segment offers wholesale of white-label hosted PBX services under license for Internet Service Providers, Telco's, and Cloud Vendors.

