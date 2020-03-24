Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,775,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

