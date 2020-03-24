Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CQP. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc acquired 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

