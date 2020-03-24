Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $21.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $23.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.83 million, with estimates ranging from $21.67 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.45%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

