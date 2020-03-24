Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:CVX traded up $12.33 on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. 29,181,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,012,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.