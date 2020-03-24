Chevron (CVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $129.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Chevron had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Chevron had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/26/2020 – Chevron had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Chevron had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

