Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Chick Soup Preferred A Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

