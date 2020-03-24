Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Cap of $11.33 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005407 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $296,203.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02646396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

