China Pharma (CPHI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.40.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

