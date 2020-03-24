China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CHA. CLSA upgraded shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHA traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 147,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,553. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Telecom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Telecom by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in China Telecom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Telecom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

