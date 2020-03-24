Chronologic (DAY) One Day Volume Hits $167.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $135,875.88 and approximately $167.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,396 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

