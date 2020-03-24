Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce sales of $892.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.97 million and the lowest is $885.60 million. Ciena posted sales of $865.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

