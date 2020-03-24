Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

CI opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

