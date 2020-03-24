Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Position Lessened by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bell comprises approximately 0.2% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.64% of Cincinnati Bell worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,887 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 457,670 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.30. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CBB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

