Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNK. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $39,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.