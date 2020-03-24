Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,481,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,575,496. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.