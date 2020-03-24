CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) PT Lowered to $27.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIT. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of CIT opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,155,985 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co grew its position in CIT Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 857,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

