Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) Insider Mark McConnell Purchases 28,000 Shares

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) insider Mark McConnell purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$40,460.00 ($28,695.04).

Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Mark McConnell bought 104,600 shares of Citadel Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$499,151.20 ($354,007.94).

Citadel Group stock traded up A$0.30 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.52 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 562,580 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$3.89 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.02. Citadel Group Ltd has a one year low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a one year high of A$7.55 ($5.35).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. Citadel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.16%.

Citadel Group Company Profile

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

