CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 31st

CITIC Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 31st. CITIC Capital Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 20th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESSCU opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank company. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

