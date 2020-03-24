Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,529 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of Citigroup worth $312,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. 9,176,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,138,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

