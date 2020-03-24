Citigroup Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $23.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3,228.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,090,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697,279 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $272,640,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $192,510,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3,261.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,895,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 284.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,994,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,451 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.