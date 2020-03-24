Citigroup Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $100.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Shares of EEFT opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

