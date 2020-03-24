Citigroup Lowers Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Price Target to $20.00

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s previous close.

MLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of MLND stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.48. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

