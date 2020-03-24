Citigroup Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $53.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 201.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 2,701.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848,376 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $754,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $524,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,782,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,825,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.