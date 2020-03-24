Citigroup Trims Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price to $7.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

GT opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

