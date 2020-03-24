Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,774. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $159,189,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

