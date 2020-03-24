Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,812 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 831,992 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Man Group plc owned 1.06% of Citrix Systems worth $152,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 451,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $120.17. 774,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,693. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

