Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

CTXS traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 774,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 44,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

