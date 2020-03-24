Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,234,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,496 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $19,770,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,921 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

